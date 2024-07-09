Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $273.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.63.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.39 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.