uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 305.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

QURE traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,115,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $299.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

