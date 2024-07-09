United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 140,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 408,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

