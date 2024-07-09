United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.15

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.15 and traded as high as $57.18. United States Cellular shares last traded at $55.87, with a volume of 225,619 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,911 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

