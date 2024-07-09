Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.10

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $11.62. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 49,889 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 269,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.