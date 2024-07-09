Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,522,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $180.63 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

