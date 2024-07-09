Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,521,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Unum Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 202,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,909. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

