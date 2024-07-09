Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$122,300.09. In related news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$139,005.46. Insiders sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock worth $382,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

