Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Ur-Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ur-Energy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.