USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading Up 2.3%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 90,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 23,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

USCB Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $241.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.40.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. On average, analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares in the company, valued at $850,469.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 19,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $214,879.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at $751,069.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,789 shares of company stock worth $425,297. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,306,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in USCB Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

