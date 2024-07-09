VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.02

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.02 and last traded at $69.02, with a volume of 3949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $745.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

