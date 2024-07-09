Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 311,798 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

