Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 12-Month High at $328.17

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $328.17 and last traded at $327.91, with a volume of 106711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.49.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,816,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,857,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

