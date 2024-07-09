Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,456,000 after acquiring an additional 403,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

