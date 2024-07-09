Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,516,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VFMO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,806 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $512.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.93.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

