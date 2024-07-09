Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,356,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFQY opened at $134.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.48.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.