Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.61. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 3,374,078 shares.

Vaxart Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 920.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.06%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxart Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,391 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

