Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.61. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 3,374,078 shares.
Vaxart Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 920.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.06%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
