Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,043,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after purchasing an additional 227,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,696. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

