Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,481,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,359,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. 73,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

