Ventum Financial Cuts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Ventum Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.17. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

