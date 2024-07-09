Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.20. 26,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,817. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

