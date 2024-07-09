Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Kathy Card Beckles Sells 326 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $273.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $275.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

