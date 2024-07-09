VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.54

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.54 and traded as high as $67.26. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $66.84, with a volume of 1,245 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is currently -40.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

