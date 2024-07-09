VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.54

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.54 and traded as high as $67.26. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $66.84, with a volume of 1,245 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is currently -40.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
