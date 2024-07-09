Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 16,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

