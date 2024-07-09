Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ZTR opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
