Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
VGI opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.