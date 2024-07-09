Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $247.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

VRTS opened at $221.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $168.78 and a 12 month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

