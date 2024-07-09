Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.78

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $10.82. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 304 shares.

Vivendi Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

