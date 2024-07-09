Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.22

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €116.22 ($126.33) and traded as low as €106.55 ($115.82). Volkswagen shares last traded at €106.85 ($116.14), with a volume of 711,334 shares changing hands.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

