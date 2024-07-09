W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 200.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $912.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,754. The business has a 50 day moving average of $924.55 and a 200-day moving average of $930.05. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

