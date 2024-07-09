Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/3/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

6/28/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 339,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

