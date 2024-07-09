Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

