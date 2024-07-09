Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

