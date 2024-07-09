Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 4,677 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,362,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $588.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
