Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

