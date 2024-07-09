Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,620 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.3 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

