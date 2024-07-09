Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,101 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,165,000 after buying an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

NYSE PINS opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 206.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

