Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Shares of HBI opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
