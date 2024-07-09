Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.