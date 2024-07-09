Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $551,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,957,000 after purchasing an additional 470,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

