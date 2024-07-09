Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $367.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.74 and its 200 day moving average is $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

