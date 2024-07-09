Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 139,881 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $193.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.