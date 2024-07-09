Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $774,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOUR opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

