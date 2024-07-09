Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $846,000 in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

SEIQ opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $238.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

