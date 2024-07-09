Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $884,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APi Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

