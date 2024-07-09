Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 2.3 %

FSLR opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

