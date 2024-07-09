Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBUS opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.