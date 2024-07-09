Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average is $155.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

