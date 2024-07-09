Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Gentex by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 126,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Gentex Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

