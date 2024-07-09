Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,491 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

