Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Symbotic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $184,122.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,958 shares of company stock worth $5,965,792 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

