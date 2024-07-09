Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 275 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 35.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

